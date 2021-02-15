Secretary of State Connie Lawson submits resignation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s secretary of state is submitting her resignation.
Connie Lawson said on Monday that she will submit her resignation to Governor Eric Holcomb.
“Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me. I am resigning so I can focus on my health and my family,” Lawson said in a statement. “I will work with Governor Holcomb to ensure our next Secretary of State is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running.”
Lawson was appointed to the role in 2012 by then-Governor Mitch Daniels.
She won election in 2014 and 2018.
Governor Holcomb released this statement on Lawson’s resignation:
“Indiana’s own Iron Lady, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, has long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about. Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class and credibility. No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow.
“A trailblazer, holder of state records, even serving alongside three Governors as Secretary of State, through it all, Connie has remained universally respected by veterans and the next generation alike.
“I’ll forever count myself fortunate and proud to say, ‘I served with Connie Lawson.’
“And, while she’ll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted advisor and great friend.
“I wish her and her husband Jack and their entire family happy trails upon her retirement and congratulate her on her immediate induction into the Hoosier Pantheon of all-time great public servants.”