Secretary of State Connie Lawson submits resignation

Secretary of State Connie Lawson speaks to Indiana's eleven representatives of the Electoral College before they formally cast their votes for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s secretary of state is submitting her resignation.

Connie Lawson said on Monday that she will submit her resignation to Governor Eric Holcomb.

“Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me. I am resigning so I can focus on my health and my family,” Lawson said in a statement. “I will work with Governor Holcomb to ensure our next Secretary of State is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running.”

Lawson was appointed to the role in 2012 by then-Governor Mitch Daniels.

She won election in 2014 and 2018.

Governor Holcomb released this statement on Lawson’s resignation: