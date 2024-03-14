Sen. Bernie Sanders to introduce bill to create 32-hour workweek

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, leaves the U.S. Capitol after a cloture vote Sept. 27, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WISH) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says he is introducing legislation that, if passed into law, would change the way tens of millions of Americans live their lives.

Sanders, an independent senator and former presidential candidate from Vermont, says he plans to file a bill that would set a 32-hour workweek and make it a standard across the country. The measure also would establish that the change come with no loss in pay, according to a news release issued Wednesday from his Washington, D.C. office.

Sen. Laphonza Butler, a California Democrat, and Sanders, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, will introduce the legislation Thursday, his office says.

His office says the legislation would “reduce stress” and allow Americans to “enjoy a better quality of life.”

Sanders office says the legislation would reduce the workweek from 40 to 32 hours over four years, require overtime pay for workdays longer than eight hours, and ensure a reduction in hours does not lead to a loss in pay.

“Today, American workers are over 400 percent more productive than they were in the 1940s. And yet, millions of Americans are working longer hours for lower wages than they were decades ago. … The financial gains from the major advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and new technology must benefit the working class.” Sanders said in a statement.

It was endorsed by labor unions, including the AFL-CIO, UAW, the Service Employees International Union, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the office said.

Its prospects in the Senate were unclear, Newsweek reported. Republicans hold a majority in the House.

As of 2019, nearly 40% of the nation’s workforce worked at least 50 hours each week and 18% worked at least 60 hours a week, Sanders’ office says, without providing a source for the information.

Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat, introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.