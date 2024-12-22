Sen.-elect Jim Banks announces 119th Congress committee assignments
Jim Banks appointed to Senate committees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen.-elect Jim Banks has been appointed to the armed services, banking, veterans’ affairs, health, and education committees.
He currently serves on some similar committees in the House of Representatives. Banks was elected to fill Gov.-elect Mike Braun’s Senate seat in November.
