Sen.-elect Jim Banks announces 119th Congress committee assignments

Jim Banks appointed to Senate committees

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen.-elect Jim Banks has been appointed to the armed services, banking, veterans’ affairs, health, and education committees.

He currently serves on some similar committees in the House of Representatives. Banks was elected to fill Gov.-elect Mike Braun’s Senate seat in November.

