Sen. Mike Braun files for Indiana governor run in 2024

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican, talks with News 8 on Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo from Videoconference)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Mike Braun has filed to run for governor of Indiana in 2024 by establishing his campaign committee.

The paperwork was filed with the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday morning.

The run would open up Braun’s Senate seat.

Braun defeated incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly in 2018 to join the Senate.

Current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be unable to run for reelection due to term limits.

Braun had told News 8’s Garrett Bergquist earlier this month that he expected to make a decision on running for governor or a second term in the Senate by Dec. 1.

