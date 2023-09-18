Sen. Young: Deal to avert shutdown must include long-term cuts

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Senator for Indiana Todd Young on Monday said any deal to avert a government shutdown should include long-term spending cuts.

Young’s comments came as the federal government enters the final two weeks of its current budget. If there’s no spending deal by the end of the month, the federal government will shut down for the fourth time in a decade and the first since the record 34-day shutdown in late 2018 and early 2019. He said House Republicans are right to demand spending concessions from the Biden Administration, though he doesn’t want to see another shutdown.

“When I return to Washington, I will be encouraging Senate Republicans to maybe use this opportunity to insist on some longer-term spending reforms that we can all agree on and use that to avoid any shutdowns in the future,” he said.

Young said he would support a short-term resolution to keep the government funded for another month to allow lawmakers more time to negotiate.

Young also addressed House Republicans’ plans to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. He said he’s “open to determining” whether Biden has committed high crimes and misdemeanors but criticized both parties’ growing use of impeachment.

“I think talk about impeachment has become too loose. That’s something I predicted a couple of years ago when the first Trump impeachment discussion began,” he said. “Impeachment is not good for the American people.”

On Monday morning, five Iranian-Americans held captive in Iran were released in exchange for the United States unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds held overseas.

Young, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he’s glad to see them come home but he fears the deal will only lead to more Americans being wrongfully detained.

“We’re creating an incentive, through ransom payments, for the Iranians and others to take more detainees in the future,” he said.