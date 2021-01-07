Several lawmakers have a change of heart after mayhem at the Capitol

WASHINGTON — After the mayhem on Capitol Hill, Congress affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump. When lawmakers returned to session Wednesday night, several Republican lawmakers backed off their plans to object to election results. Indiana Senator Mike Braun is one of the most notable people to have a change of heart.

Today’s events changed things drastically. Though I will continue to push for a thorough investigation into the election irregularities many Hoosiers are concerned with as my objection was intended, I have withdrawn that objection and will vote to get this ugly day behind us. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) January 7, 2021

Braun tweeted after the riots at the Capitol and said “Today’s events changed things drastically. Though I will continue to push for a thorough investigation into the election irregularities many Hoosiers are concerned with as my objection was intended, I have withdrawn that objection and will vote to get this ugly day behind us.”

Several other lawmakers flipped as well, including two from Tennessee and one from Wisconsin. Republican Senator Steve Daines from Montana also tweeted that this was a sad day for our country.

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who was recently defeated by Rev. Raphael Warnock, also switched her position and spoke on the floor.

“The events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot in good conscious object to these electors. The violent lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect. The sanctity of the American democratic process,” said Loeffler.

Trending Headlines

James Lankford of Oklahoma flipped his position after the assault on the Capitol and also spoke out.

“Obviously the commission we have asked for is not going to happen at this point. And I understand that. We are headed toward tonight the certification of Joe Biden and we will work together in this body to be able to set a peaceful example in the days ahead,” said Lankford.

Seven senators still voted to hold up the objection of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. Three Indiana Republicans, Representatives Jim Baird, Jim Banks, and Jackie Walorski did vote in favor of objections to the certification.

Former Indiana Republican Congresswoman Susan Brooks also spoke out about Wednesday’s events.

“It’s been a very sad day and it’s very scary for them and for their staff. Many have staff who are new to the hill. It has just been a very difficult day. The house and senate must finish that process and then we must have a peaceful transition of power,” said Brooks.