Shreve, Hostettler file to run for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve on Friday submitted his paperwork to run for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District.

Shreve filed just before Friday’s noon deadline for candidates. He is one of eight Republicans who have filed to succeed Congressman Greg Pence, who is not seeking another term.

Shreve is a former member of the Indianapolis City-County Council and the founder and CEO of Storage Express. He was the Republican nominee in the 2023 Indianapolis mayoral election, which he lost to Democratic incumbent Joe Hogsett by a roughly 60-40 margin.

Also on Friday, John Hostettler, who represented southwestern Indiana in the U.S. House for 12 years, will try to return to D.C. He’s filed to run for the Republican primary for the open 8th Congressional District seat. Rep. Larry Bucshon, also a Republican, announced last month he would not seek reelection to the seat.

The primary is scheduled for May 7. Voter registration ends on April 8. Early voting runs from April 9 to May 6.