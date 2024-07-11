Search
Spartz to appear in court in September for weapons violation at DC airport

Victoria Spartz (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
(WISH) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz is scheduled to appear in court in September on a June weapons violation at an airport in Washington, D.C., according to online court records obtained by News 8.

Spartz, a Rebublican, was arrested June 28 after TSA found an unloaded handgun in her carry-on bag during security screening.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration told I-Team 8, “On Friday, June 28, TSA officers at IAD (the three-letter code for Dulles) detected a .380 caliber firearm during passenger security screening. The firearm was unloaded and in the individual’s carry-on bag.”

Online court records show that Spartz has been charged with carrying a weapon at Dulles International Airport, a misdemenar.

The 45-year-old from Noblesville serves the Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. The district includes Hamilton County and other counties north and northeast of Indianapolis.

She is seeking re-election in November’s election.

Spartz’s hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 in Virginia.

