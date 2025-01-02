Speedway begins issuing permits for golf carts on selected streets
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The town government of Speedway is waving the green flag for golf carts on public streets.
The clerk’s office on Thursday began issuing permits for the ordinance that went into effect Wednesday after the Town Council voted to pass it during a meeting in November.
Officials say golf carts need to meet certain requirements and a permit is required.
The initial permit fee is $100 per cart for residents, and $200 for nonresidents.
News release
“The Speedway Town Council voted 5-0 during the November 25 council meeting, passing an ordinance permitting and regulating motorized golf carts on certain public streets in the Town of Speedway. The ordinance allows the legal use of golf carts on select approved streets by individuals who are 18 years and older, hold a valid operator’s license, and provide proof of financial responsibility.
“Ordinance 1396 went into effect on January 1, 2025.
“Beginning January 2, 2025, the Speedway Clerk-Treasurer’s office will begin issuing registration permits for golf carts that meet stated requirements. The initial annual registration fee is $100 per golf cart for Speedway residents and $200 for non-residents. The registration permit must be renewed on an annual basis at the fees of $20 for residents and $40 for non-residents.
“Registering Your Golf Cart
- Equip golf cart with the minimum safety requirements as stated in Ordinance 1396: headlights and brake lights, turn signals, rearview mirror, horn, slow-moving vehicle sign, and seat belt restraint system.
- Provide proof of financial responsibility (insurance).
- Complete a Golf Cart Registration Application that may be obtained from the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, the Speedway Police Department, or online at Business Licenses – Golf Cart Registration Application.
- Request a golf cart inspection from the Speedway Police Department, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., subject to officer availability.
- Once inspection is completed and approved by a Speedway Police Officer, you may present the Golf Cart Registration Application to the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office and pay the applicable annual registration fee to receive a golf cart registration permit. Clerk-Treasurer’s Office business hours are Monday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
“Prohibited Streets
“In the interest of public safety, golf carts are prohibited on certain streets, including major thoroughfares such as:
- 10th Street.
- Crawfordsville Road with the exception of the crossing at the Winton Avenue signalized intersection.
- High School Road with the exception of crossings at the 25th Street, Hickorywood Drive, and W. 30th Street signalized intersections.
- Cunningham Road/Parkwood Drive intersection with Crawfordsville Road.
- Lynhurst Drive.
- Residents who reside on any named prohibited streets may operate a golf cart on the prohibited street but ONLY to access the first available side street.
“Rules and Regulations, in part from Ordinance 1396
“The following highlights a few of the rules and regulations in place for operating a golf cart on a public street. Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to review the full text of Ordinance Number 1396 to ensure a thorough understanding of all rules and regulations outlined within. This ordinance has been established to maintain standards that promote safety, compliance, and community well-being. Familiarity with the ordinance is essential, as lack of awareness will not be considered a valid excuse for non-compliance. We urge all community members to take the time to read and understand the ordinance fully, as it serves as a framework for maintaining order and accountability in our shared spaces.
- Golf carts must meet the four-wheeled motor vehicle definition as described in the ordinance.
- Golf carts may not be operated on prohibited streets as listed in the ordinance.
- Golf carts are not permitted on any trail, sidewalk, or other walking path.
- Operator must have a valid driver’s license and proof of financial responsibility.
- No person under the age of 18 years old may operate a golf cart on a public street.
- Operator must have a valid registration permit issued by Speedway Clerk-Treasurer’s office.
- Operator must obey all driver’s licensing requirements and Indiana traffic laws and yield to the right-of-way of pedestrians, bicycles, and other vehicles.
- Operator shall stay in the far right of the traveled portion of the road and yield the right-of-way to an overtaking vehicle as soon as possibly safe to do so. If a left turn is required, golf car shall yield to oncoming traffic and merge into the passing lane to turn while using a traffic signal.
- Golf carts shall not be operated under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances.
- Operator shall not allow any open alcoholic containers or illegal substances to be in golf cart at any time during operation.
- Operator may not have more than the number of passengers for which the golf cart was originally designed to accommodate or no more than five (5) passengers in the golf cart (whichever is less). The maximum number of individuals, including the operator and passengers, in any one golf cart shall be six (6).
- Golf carts are not allowed to operate on public streets during inclement weather to include snow, ice, or rain.
- No golf cart should be adorned with items that would prohibit a clear and unimpeded view of surroundings and traffic.
- Golf carts traveling on approved streets must adhere to 15 MPH no matter the posted speed limit.
- When parking a golf cart on public streets or parking lot, it must be safely parked to allow for an additional golf cart to park adjacently in the same stall.
- No business is to be conducted using a golf cart on public streets or Town right-of-ways such as alleys – this includes delivery service, the selling of goods, or giving rides for pay.
- All golf carts must have the minimum safety equipment: headlights and brake lights, turn signals, rearview mirror, horn, slow-moving vehicle sign, and seat belt restraint system including child safety seat for children under three years old.
- Violators of the golf cart ordinance will be fined by the Speedway Police Department.
“For the safety and organization of major event traffic, the operation of golf carts on public streets and right-of-ways will be restricted on the day of a racing event until (4) four hours after the conclusion of the same racing event. This restriction applies specifically to the Indianapolis 500, the Grand Prix, and the Brickyard 400. Outside of these specified times and events, golf cart use on approved public streets will remain permitted, following the guidelines established in Ordinance 1396.
“The Speedway Town Council is committed to ensuring that Ordinance 1396 provides measures to help create a safe environment for golf carts, vehicles, and pedestrians. The Town will monitor the allowance of golf carts under this new ordinance and will make changes as needed.”
Speedway town government