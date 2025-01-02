Speedway begins issuing permits for golf carts on selected streets

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The town government of Speedway is waving the green flag for golf carts on public streets.

The clerk’s office on Thursday began issuing permits for the ordinance that went into effect Wednesday after the Town Council voted to pass it during a meeting in November.

Officials say golf carts need to meet certain requirements and a permit is required.

The initial permit fee is $100 per cart for residents, and $200 for nonresidents.

