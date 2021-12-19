Politics

‘Stop the Steal’ leader hands over communications with GOP lawmakers to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander returns to a conference room for a deposition meeting on Capitol Hill with the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on December 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee and staff members are meeting with Alexander as well as Government official Kash Patel, who both say they are cooperating with the committee investigation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(CNN) — “Stop the Steal” leader Ali Alexander has handed over to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 thousands of text messages and communication records that include his interactions with members of Congress and former President Donald Trump’s inner circle leading up to the riot, according to a court document submitted late Friday night.

The revelations emerged from Alexander’s challenge to the committee’s effort to obtain his phone records directly from his telecommunications provider.

“Alexander received a notice from Verizon that the Select Committee had subpoenaed Verizon for nine categories of information associated with Alexander’s personal cell phone number,” the filing says. “The data sought is not pertinent to the investigation and sweeps up privileged communications between Alexander and clergy, Alexander and people he spiritually counsels and Alexander and his respective attorneys.”

The move comes more than a week after Alexander sat for several hours of testimony with committee organizers. It also highlights the wealth of information committee staff must sift through and analyze.

Alexander is a central figure for investigators seeking to understand how the rallies on Jan. 6 were funded, organized, promoted and eventually erupted into an attack at the Capitol intended to stop the certification of electoral votes for Joe Biden’s presidency.

Alexander has provided communications with Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, possibly GOP Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, and further detailed a call Alexander believes included unnamed members of Congress, according to the filing.

Brooks’ spokesperson Clay Mills released a statement Saturday denying the Republican was in contact with Alexander beyond one text message allegedly sent Dec. 16, 2020, from Alexander, in which he identified as the founder of Stop the Steal and claimed the two met in 2010 “during the tea party when you were first elected.”

According to Mills, Brooks did not recognize the number and had “no personal knowledge” about who the sender was. Mills also claimed the text was “100% benign.” The alleged text continued: “Also Gen. (Mike) Flynn should be giving you a ring. We stand ready to help. Jan. 6th is a big moment for our republic.”

The statement continues: “The insinuation that this single text to Congressman Brooks from an unknown number by someone claiming to be ‘Ali Alexander’ somehow suggests Congressman Brooks in any way helped plan the Capitol attack is absurd, outrageous and defamatory.”

A trove of texts

On Nov. 24, Alexander provided the committee with more than 1,500 mobile messages “sent and received by him and people he corresponded with,” the filing says.

“Mr. Alexander testified that he had phone conversations with Rep. Brooks’ staff about a “Dear Colleague” letter and how his activists could be helpful,” the filing says. “Mr. Alexander believes he exchanged a text message with Rep. Brooks, contents which he provided to the Committee.”

Alexander also told the committee about a “short and pleasant call” he had with Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fundraiser and girlfriend of Trump’s son, Donald Jr., in which the two spoke about the ongoing Georgia election and the Republican 2022 primaries, according to the filing.

Guilfoyle also thanked Alexander for “being a leader on voting rights and creating the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement,” the filing says.

Alexander is challenging the validity of the committee’s authority, citing what he believes is the politically lopsided makeup of seven Democratic and just two Republican lawmakers, according to the filing.

“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has appointed only nine members to the Select Committee: seven Democrats and two Republicans,” the filing says. “The Select Committee, however, is not an authorized congressional committee because it fails to comport with its own authorizing resolution, House Resolution 503.”

Further, Alexander argues the subpoena for his data is too broad, writing in his complaint the “breadth and invasiveness of the Verizon Subpoena also gave the appearance of a criminal investigation, not a legislative fact-finding mission.”

“Mr. Alexander has a reasonable expectation of privacy in his personal mobile phone and data,” the filing says. “He remains a private citizen who has never served in government. He has reasonable expectations of privacy and under no required record keeping regulations like government officials or government employees.”

Alexander’s group had a permit on Jan. 6 to hold a rally on the northeast side of the Capitol grounds, but contends he played no part in the violence that took place on Jan. 6.

Alexander previously claimed he worked closely with Republican congressmen in planning the rally at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In several Periscope videos in December 2020, Alexander said he was in contact with Gosar, Brooks and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona about the rally that preceded the riot.

Last week, Alexander denied he worked with lawmakers to attack the Capitol and claimed his evidence actually exonerates those members.

The committee last week issued six other subpoenas for individuals involved in the planning of the rallies on Jan. 5 and 6 leading up to the violent attack, including those who coordinated the rally planning directly with Donald Trump.

This story has been updated to include a statement from Rep. Mo Brooks’ spokesperson on Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.