Thomas Cook accusers hope story will inspire other women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lauren Roberts and Caroline Ellert are sharing their story of sexual harassment from Thomas Cook, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former deputy mayor. They hope their words encourage other women with similar stories to know they are not alone.

“I think the minute it happens to you, there’s not really a way to win, there’s just different ways to lose.,” Ellert told News 8.

When a person experiences sexual harassment and assault, there is never a “right” way to move forward with coping, Roberts and Ellert said. There is one key thing that can help, though.

“The thing I will tell women is that it’s just important to tell somebody, because I think there is a lot of pressure on women to stand up for themselves and get themselves out of this and it’s one of the hardest things you can do,” Ellert said. “You can’t do it without help, so we’re there for help and support, whether it’s a friend, a colleague, a family member. It’s just really important to find someone that you care about, and who cares about you to tell. “

Even years later, the two are still working to recover from the abuse they experienced from Cook, they said.

In addition to inspiring women by sharing their stories, their goal is to plant seeds of change in the way sexual harassment is handled within Indianapolis city government.

“It was the right thing to do,” Roberts said. “Number one, because it would help at least one other person and that was worth it … I felt a responsibility that admittedly wasn’t mine, but did feel like a responsibility at the time to protect other women and people.”

Ellert detailed several common reasons as to why some women choose not to come forward, saying they may have a tendency to minimize their own experiences by comparing them to others.

“I’ve heard some people say that they’ve experienced something similar, but they say to me that it wasn’t as bad,” Ellert said. “I think my message for people is that every level of harassment is bad and if we just keep allowing it to slide over and over again, it compounds. We shouldn’t have to accept anything less than a completely safe and equitable workplace. We’re speaking out, hopefully so other women don’t have to, in the future, because this is a really heavy burden to bear and my hope is in the future that other women won’t have to go to these lengths.”

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: