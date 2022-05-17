Politics

Tie vote keeps ailing member on Carmel City Council

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel City Council Member Bruce Kimball was re-elected in 2019.

According to Kimball’s son, a year later, Kimball suffered a stroke. The council decided at that time to take a wait-and-see approach as to whether Kimball would recover and return to his seat on the council.

Since then, Kimball has continued to receive his pay and health care benefits.

Council Member Sue Finkam said Monday night, “It’s clearly been a while, and, again, we hoped he’d be back, but unfortunately he has not and, given all the activity in this district, I feel it’s time to look closer at this issue and when he can return.”

Finkam co-sponsored a resolution that would initiate a process of declaring Kimball’s council seat vacant due to his extended absence. The resolution on Monday night ended in a 4-4 tie, meaning it does not pass and Kimball will remain in his seat, leaving voters to decide in 2023.

Several in attendance of Monday night’s meeting say they feel like they don’t have fair representation on the council because Kimball is unable to do his job.

Finkam said, “Without a vote probably over 100 times, I feel they deserve better.”

News 8 reached out to Council Member Kimball’s government email and received an automated response stating he was on medical leave.

His son gave a statement, saying “I am sorely disappointed in the lack of support from fellow Carmel city council members, not just for this situation, but since my father had his stroke in December 2020.”