Tippecanoe County issues moratorium on Wabash River water withdrawal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Commissioners have approved a nine-month moratorium to stop the withdrawal of water from the Wabash River for an industrial development northwest of Indianapolis.

I-Team 8 first reported about the Tippecanoe County Commissioners’ effort in November. The commissioners approved the moratorium on Monday.

Attica, West Lafayette and Lafayette city councils have previously passed resolutions to stop the state from taking their water.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Nov. 13 ordered a study of the Wabash River to be expanded to at least 12 counties. He also moved oversight from the Indiana Department of Economic Development to the Indiana Finance Authority to increase transparency. Results are expected in January.

The Boone County city of Lebanon in October annexed 642 acres for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District, which is described on the Indiana Department of Economic Development’s website as “the next location of global innovation” with “9,000+ available acres strategically situated on Indiana’s I-65 Hard Tech Corridor.”

In April, Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Lilly announced a $3.7 billion project for the Boone County site. State officials called it the largest deal in the history of the Department of Economic Development.

