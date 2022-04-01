Politics

Sen. Todd Young voting against confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Friday announced he will be voting against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Katanji Brown Jackson.

It’s another no vote from Senate Republicans, who are largely but not entirely lined up against her. Young joins fellow Indiana Sen. Mike Braun in deciding not to confirm Jackson.

“The role of a Supreme Court justice is to apply the law as written and uphold the Constitution, not legislate from the bench,” Young said in a statement. “Both Judge Jackson’s record and testimony during her confirmation hearings indicate that she does not adhere to originalism as her guiding judicial philosophy.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote Monday with a vote by the whole Senate to follow.

Susan Collins is the only Republican senator who’s said they will vote to confirm Jackson.

It appears Jackson has the votes needed to be confirmed by the Senate with the help of a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris if needed.

