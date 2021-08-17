Politics

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says he, husband are parents

Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, pose backstage at the hit play "The Inhertance" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on March 8, 2020, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
by: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced that he and his husband, Chasten, have become parents.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate, posted the news Tuesday on Twitter.

He says he and Chasten are “overjoyed” and that had wanted to grow their family for some time. He says the process isn’t done yet and that they would share more details soon.

Buttigieg has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Buttigieg and Chasten got married in June 2018, and Buttigieg’s own father died six months later.

