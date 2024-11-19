Trump to name Linda McMahon as education secretary, sources say

Former administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon speaks July 18, 2024, during the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Trump transition co-chair Linda McMahon is expected to be named as secretary of the Department of Education, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The decision took shape after it became clear that McMahon would be passed over for Commerce secretary. President-elect Donald Trump named his other transition co-chair Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department earlier Tuesday after the Cantor Fitzgerald CEO had thrown his name into the mix for Treasury secretary, sparking a battle with hedge fund manager Scott Bessent.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.