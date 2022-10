Politics

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search, seizure of documents

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a Save America rally on Oct. 1, 2022, in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer.

His emergency request with Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices in investigations that entangle him — at a time when the high court’s legitimacy in politically explosive cases is under intense scrutiny.

This story is breaking and will be updated.