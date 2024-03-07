Trump immunity: Supreme Court sets date

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the Trump immunity case on April 25. The case deals with whether the former president may claim immunity from prosecution in the federal election subversion case. The timing of the case has drawn scrutiny, as it could help determine whether Trump faces trial over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election before November’s election.

An original trial date set for early March has already been postponed.