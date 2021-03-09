Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and wife left Texas and traveled to Utah while the state was being rocked by severe winter storms. (Provided Photo/Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire/Newscom via CNN)

DALLAS (AP) — Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The social media company claims the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Days after the deadly January riot, Paxton announced an investigation into Twitter and four other major technology companies for what he called “the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the president.”

Twitter responded Monday with a federal lawsuit claiming Paxton is seeking to punish it for taking Trump’s account offline.

Paxton’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.