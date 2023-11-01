Two Indiana Senators sworn into office

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana on Wednesday swore in two Republican Senators at the Indiana Statehouse.

At around 9:30 a.m., State Senate-elect Cyndi Carrasco, Senate district 36, and Greg Goode, Senate District 38, were sworn in the Indiana Senate Chamber. Sen. Goode is from Terre Haute while Carrasco is from Indianapolis.

Both Carrasco and Goode succeeded two Republican Senators such as Jack Sandlin, passed away Sept. 20, and Jon Ford, resigned Oct. 16.

Senate district 36 includes portions of Marion and Johnson counties that Sen. Carrasco will represent. Meanwhile, Senate district 38 includes Vigo, Clay, and some of Sullivan County will be Sen. Goode’s district.