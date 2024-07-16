US Customs says border arrests dropped 29% from May to June

HOUSTON (Houston Style Magazine) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has received a significant boost with the release of new data showing a dramatic decrease in border arrests.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), arrests for illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico plummeted by 29% in June, marking the lowest monthly level of the Biden administration. The total number of arrests in June was 83,536, down from 117,901 in May, representing the lowest tally since January 2021.

This positive development follows the announcement of a Presidential Proclamation on June 4, which temporarily-suspended the entry of certain noncitizens across the southern border. The executive action was aimed at preventing the U.S.-Mexico border from becoming overwhelmed. CBP figures reflect a significant decline in migrant encounters following this proclamation, underscoring the impact of the new border security measures.

In a statement, Troy A. Miller, the CBP senior official performing the duties of the commissioner, highlighted the effectiveness of the recent measures.

“Recent border security measures have made a meaningful impact on our ability to impose consequences for those crossing unlawfully, leading to a decline of 29% in U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions from May to June. We also saw a more than 50% drop in the seven-day average from the announcement to the end of the month, and we doubled the rate at which we removed noncitizens from U.S. Border Patrol custody in June.”

Further analysis of the CBP data reveals a more comprehensive picture of the impact of Biden’s policy.

The number of encounters at the Southwest Border has decreased by more than 50% in the past six weeks, with the Border Patrol’s seven-day average falling below 1,900 encounters per day. This sharp decline has been observed across various nationalities, including Mexicans and Chinese nationals, who have been most affected by the suspension of asylum claims.

San Diego has emerged as the busiest of the Border Patrol’s nine sectors bordering Mexico, followed by Tucson, Arizona. In June alone, more than 41,000 people legally entered the U.S. through the CBP One online appointment app. Since its introduction in January 2023, the app has facilitated 680,500 successful appointments.

Additionally, nearly 500,000 people from four countries have entered under a policy allowing two-year stays, provided they have financial sponsors and arrive at an airport. This group includes 104,130 Cubans, 194,027 Haitians, 86,101 Nicaraguans, and 110,541 Venezuelans, according to CBP data.

As the presidential election approaches, these developments provide a critical point of discussion for voters and highlight the administration’s ongoing efforts to manage immigration and border security effectively.