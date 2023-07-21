US Rep. Banks defends GOP defense bill amendments on abortion, transgender care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rep. Jim Banks says the U.S. armed forces should focus on defending the country, not fulfilling social justice goals.

Banks talked to “All INdiana Politics” shortly after the House of Representatives approved its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual bill that, to borrow from the Constitution’s preamble, provides for the common defense. Historically bipartisan, the bill this year became the latest setting for fights over social issues as House Republicans, including Banks, sought to block several Biden administration defense spending proposals.

Chief among GOP targets were Defense policies that reimburse service members for traveling to access abortion care and that allow transgender service members to access gender transition care through TRICARE, the health insurance system for members of the armed forces. Banks said the military should focus on fighting wars rather than advancing social causes. Banks also backed amendments that prohibit the creation of a chief diversity officer within the Department of Defense, prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in Defense-operated schools and allow service members who were discharged due to refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine to return to service.

Researchers estimate as many as 15,000 transgender people serve in the armed forces at any given time. Those numbers suggest a higher enlistment rate among transgender Americans than their nontransgender, or cisgender, counterparts. When asked what Congress’ actions say to them, Banks replied he considers it a military readiness issue. A 2015 RAND Corp. study estimated between 29 and 129 transgender service members each year would seek gender transition procedures that would affect their ability to deploy.

“The military has no business funding transgender surgeries, and it’s a shame that the Biden administration has opened the door for that to happen to begin with,” Banks said.

Additionally, Banks backed a pair of unsuccessful amendments targeting military aid to Ukraine. One would have blocked the sale of cluster munitions to that country and the other would have stripped $300 million worth of funding. Banks said he won’t support any further aid to Ukraine until an inspector general audits where the spending went.

Banks also weighed in on election developments in Indiana. He said he respects former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who was governor while Banks was in the state Senate, but he will support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Asked whether he will endorse anyone in the Republican gubernatorial primary, Banks said all of the candidates have something to offer for the job but he will focus on his own race for now.

