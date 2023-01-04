Politics

US Rep Spartz of Indiana: ‘Stop wasting time’ in balloting for speaker of House

U.S. Rep.-elect Victoria Spartz, an Indiana Republican, stands in the House Chamber after voting present during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 4, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Indiana, on Wednesday shared her frustration and voted “present” in the fifth ballot to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives.

House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or to come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.

For a fifth, Republicans tried to vote McCarthy into the top job as the House plunged deeper into disarray. That came moments after the fourth vote showed 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him, unchanged from the previous time around and leaving him far short of the 218 votes typically needed to win the gavel.

Spartz shared her frustration in a news release.

“We have a constitutional duty to elect the Speaker of the House, but we have to deliberate further as a Republican conference until we have enough votes and stop wasting everyone’s time. None of the Republican candidates have this number yet. That’s why I voted present after all votes were cast.”

Spartz’ district includes Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Marion, Noblesville and Westfield, and part of the Kokomo area.

President Joe Biden, departing the White House for a bipartisan event in Kentucky with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said “the rest of the world is looking” at the scene on the House floor.

“I just think it’s really embarrassing it’s taking so long,” Biden said. “I have no idea” who will prevail.