Vice President Kamala Harris secures Democratic nomination, will announce running mate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination following a virtual vote by convention delegates. Tuesday, the nation awaits her announcement of a running mate, which could significantly impact the 2024 election.

Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins hosted a discussion with two of our All Indiana Politics analysts this morning to provide insights on Harris’s potential picks and their implications. The panel featured Dana Black, Former Deputy Chair of Engagement for the Indiana Democratic Party, and Ali Bartlett, a partner with Bose McKinney and Evans.

The Strongest Pick

Dana Black expressed her views on the strongest candidates for Harris’s running mate.

“In my opinion, it may be Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro,” Black said. “Pennsylvania is a battleground state. He’s very popular over there. Plus, he’s also young, he’s energetic, he’s got fire. We’re excited on the Democratic side because we recognize that the other side is running scared right now.”

Black also mentioned Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as a strong second pick, highlighting the importance of battleground states.

Republican Perspective

Ali Bartlett, representing a Republican viewpoint, was dismissive of the Democratic contenders’ impact.

“I have zero concerns about any of these picks,” Bartlett said. “I think our vice presidential selection in JD Vance is so incredibly strong. He’s got an incredible story—he pulled himself up by his bootstraps, served in the military, he’s an attorney, a business owner, a family man. I don’t think that Kamala Harris or her campaign are that smart or strategic, and I have zero concerns about it.”

Next Steps for Harris

With the announcement imminent, Black emphasized the importance of quickly mobilizing the chosen running mate.

“We know that whoever they pick, they’re going to get them out there,” Black said. “Vice President Kamala Harris is going to mop the floor with this team. The Republicans are focusing on whether or not she’s Black or Indian when we have real policies.”

The GOP’s Line of Attack

Bartlett highlighted the expected Republican strategy against Harris and her campaign.

“My biggest criticism of her and what I think we’re going to hear from the party is reality, which is that she has no record of her own to stand on,” Bartlett said. “Unless we want to go all the way back to her prosecutorial record in California, she just doesn’t have anything to run on.”

Unprecedented Circumstances

The panel concluded by discussing the unique situation of President Biden dropping out and Harris’s quick search for a running mate. Black stressed the significance of the fundraising achievements by Harris.

“Vice President Kamala Harris has raised $100 million in 22 hours,” Black said. “She has a long list of accomplishments, including her support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and her fight for women’s reproductive health care.”

As the nation waits for Harris's announcement, the political landscape continues to shift.

**After this article was published, Harris’ sources revealed that Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.**