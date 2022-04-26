Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 16, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images and CNN)

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House announced Tuesday.

Harris completed her two-dose regimen of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. She received her first booster dose in late October and a second booster vaccine on April 1.

The vice president’s positive Covid-19 test comes as the US has largely lifted most of its Covid-19 mitigation measures after the Omicron variant spike over the winter.

In accordance with federal public health guidelines, officials and visitors have not been required to wear masks or socially distance at large White House events. Covid cases in Washington have declined since their peak in early January, when the country was facing a wave of Omicron variant cases, but have been rising recently.

Though the White House has continued to hold crowded indoor events where masks are optional and officials have forgone masks in public, the administration has said they are going beyond federal guidelines to detect Covid-19 in the building. There’s mandatory testing for those who come into contact with President Joe Biden and social distancing during meetings, at least when it’s possible.

The White House is not considering returning to pandemic-era restrictions, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“We are continuing to implement the return-to-work policy and feel we have the measures necessary to do that,” she said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.