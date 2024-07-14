Wells, Goodin win Democratic nominations

Destiny Wells (left) and Terry Goodin (right). (WISH Photos)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, the Indiana Democratic Party hosted its own convention to nominate its candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Destiny Wells and Terry Goodin won the Democratic nominations for attorney general and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Wells is a former deputy attorney general and an Army Reservist. She ran for secretary of state in 2022. Goodin is a former Indiana representative, serving from 2000 to 2020.

Below are the final results for attorney general:

Destiny Wells – 1,057

Beth White – 475

Below are the final results for lieutenant governor:

Terry Goodin – 1,209

Clif Marsiglio – 145

Tamie Dixon-Tatum – 162

Bob Kern – 9

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Advisor Brent Littlefield provided the following statement on Wells’ nomination:

“Destiny Wells was rejected by the voters of Indiana less than 24 months ago due to her radical and extreme views. As the partisan Deputy Chair of the Democratic Party, Wells cheerleads for the Biden-Harris agenda of dangerous open borders, job-killing inflation that puts less money in Hoosiers’ pockets, and moves to force girls to accept boys in their locker rooms and sports teams. Hoosiers oppose this radical and extreme agenda. That’s why Todd Rokita was elected with the largest number of votes for any statewide office in Indiana history and Hoosiers will re-elect him in 2024. Todd invites all those Hoosier Republicans, Democrats, and independents who support common sense to join his campaign.” Brent Littlefield, advisor to Attorney General Todd Rokita

