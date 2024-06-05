Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Wells, White to face off for Democratic AG nomination

Destiny Wells and Beth White, respectively. (WISH Photos)
by: Garrett Bergquist
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Democrats will have two choices for attorney general at their state party convention next month.

Party officials said Destiny Wells and Beth White both filed before Friday’s deadline for candidates to declare for the attorney general’s race. They were the only candidates to file. Party nominees for attorney general are decided at state party conventions rather than through a primary.

Wells is a former deputy attorney general and an Army Reservist. She ran for secretary of state in 2022. White is a former Marion County clerk and deputy prosecutor and recently led the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

Whoever wins the party nomination will face Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita in November. Rokita faces no opposition at the Republican Party convention. There are currently no third-party or independent candidates for that office.

The Indiana Democratic Party convention is set for Saturday, July 13.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mooresville’s Hogan Denny Wins Indiana...
Sports /
Tasty Takeout: Tonia’s on a...
All Indiana /
Carmel Symphony Orchestra Summer Series...
All Indiana /
Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s tips...
All Indiana /
Housing, youth engagement highlight Finkam’s...
Political News /
Making a splash, USA Swimming...
Sports /
Indiana Golf hosts groundbreaking event...
Sports /
What’s happening at Indianapolis library’s...
Celebrating Moments /