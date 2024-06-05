Wells, White to face off for Democratic AG nomination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Democrats will have two choices for attorney general at their state party convention next month.

Party officials said Destiny Wells and Beth White both filed before Friday’s deadline for candidates to declare for the attorney general’s race. They were the only candidates to file. Party nominees for attorney general are decided at state party conventions rather than through a primary.

Wells is a former deputy attorney general and an Army Reservist. She ran for secretary of state in 2022. White is a former Marion County clerk and deputy prosecutor and recently led the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

Whoever wins the party nomination will face Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita in November. Rokita faces no opposition at the Republican Party convention. There are currently no third-party or independent candidates for that office.

The Indiana Democratic Party convention is set for Saturday, July 13.

