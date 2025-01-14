Westfield unveils future hopes for 10,000-seat stadium at Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield city government on Monday revealed a plan for future development of the Grand Park Sports Campus that included a 10,000-seat stadium, a parking garage, more housing, and a hotel.

The announcement game just over a month after Westfield City Council gave a private company control over the management of the 400-acre campus as a way to boost profits.

A news release issued Monday night said, “Phase 1 will focus on the immediate construction of the parking garage, full-service hotel, and mixed-use development with apartments, retail, restaurants, and entertainment as well as an expansion of Indy Eleven’s soccer operations headquarters that have been located at Grand Park for the last decade. Over the next six months, Keystone Group will continue working alongside city officials to refine the district’s design, budgets, and schedules, focusing on creating a walkable, active, connected urban environment.”

A key addition would be the 10,000-seat Championship Stadium on the northwest corner of 186th Street and Grand Park Boulevard.

Westfield’s plans for an arena come after Fishers city government opened the 7,500-seat Fishers Event Center in November. A year earlier, Noblesville began construction of the 3,400-seat Noblesville Event Center, which remains under construction.

Westfield’s plans unveiled Monday also called for a four-sheet ice facility or a sports-related headquarters, designed with maximum flexibility to cater to future needs, at the south end of Grand Park.

In addition, the city government wants to create a linear park called Champions Way as recognition to local athletes and community residents. The release said the park would “will feature a variety of ‘zones’ that foster social connection, including a mini recreational football field, Olympic-style podiums, play structures, splash pads, hammocks, swings, and more.”

Taxes devoted to Hamilton County tourism funded the master plan.