Westfield leaders to review tax proposal for $125M Grand Universe campus

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield City Council and Redevelopment Commission are set to review a proposal for tax increment financing to support infrastructure costs associated with a large multiuse development planned near Grand Park Sports Campus.

The project, known as Grand Universe, is envisioned as a cutting-edge science, technology, engineering, and mathematics learning and exploration campus that spans over 66 acres.

Plans for the development were presented Monday at a City Council meeting. The development will feature attractions including a space-themed hotel, a convention center, and access to the Monon Trail. Additionally, the sports entertainment district will offer sports, art, and entertainment venues along with outdoor plazas and dining options.

“This project has been in the works for years, and it’s exciting to see it move closer to reality,” said Republican Mayor Scott Willis. “It will be a significant addition to the Grand Park area, providing a vibrant space for both residents and visitors to explore, dine, and connect.”

Phase 1 of the development is expected to involve an investment of over $300 million, which will include a science and space center. According to the developers, the total investment for future phases could exceed $700 million. The full development, which will consist of four distinct districts, is designed to blend educational, recreational, and leisure opportunities, while also drawing local and tourist interest. Key features will include observatories, cultural spaces, and attractions focused on science, technology, engineering, and space exploration.

The public is invited to share their feedback at an upcoming Advisory Plan Commission meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Westfield City Hall.

Tax increment financing collects all of the property taxes — including those for schools and libraries — for a specified number of years in a specific area for a development project.