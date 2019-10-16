What Indiana attorney general drank on day he’s accused of inappropriate touching

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four women have accused Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of touching them inappropriately at a party to celebrate the end of the 2018 General Assembly session.

These parties, called “sine die,” are a staple of the Statehouse. Typically, lawmakers, staff and lobbyists let their hair down and reflect upon the session. The party is typically an open bar and the tap is picked up by lobbyists.

The party was at AJ’s Lounge on South Meridian street.

In court documents filed this week, the 58-year-old Republican said that day he worked out in the morning and didn’t have much to eat.

Hill said he later walked down to The Capital Grille, a downtown fine-dining restaurant on West Washington Street, where he had two glasses of wine with a lobbyist and others who had gathered in the bar.

That same of group later went down the street to the 1933 Lounge at St. Elmo Steak House, where he had another glass of wine.

Around midnight, six people including Hill rented an Uber and went to the party at AJ’s Lounge, where Hill had one vodka martini. In the court documents, Hill claimed to have had sipped the martini for some time, but while standing at he bar he was offered a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, which he drank.

Hill’s lawyers also said the four women had been drinking, too.

On Wednesday afternoon, his lawyers had their first crack at convincing the members the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission that Hill’s behavior that night should not result in his law license being revoked or suspend.

If the commission feels that there is clear and convincing evidence that he acted inappropriately, he could face penalties. That decision will come after the hearing continues Monday before former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby.

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon of Munster and one Republican and two Democratic legislative staffers — ages 23 to 26 at the time of the party — have filed a federal lawsuit against Hill alleging sexual harassment and defamation. A special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against Hill and a state inspector general’s report determined Hill didn’t break any state ethics rules.