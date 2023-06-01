What Indiana’s US reps say about debt limit bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are split on the debt limit measure designed to keep the nation from defaulting on its payments.

As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, members of the House were debating the bill at the U.S. Capitol before taking a vote.

Rep. Greg Pence, of Columbus, planned to vote “yes.” Prior to Wednesday night’s vote in the House on the measure, Pence told News 8’s Garrett Bergquist, “I don’t think this is what anybody is looking for, Garrett. I think everyone’s hearing that, everybody’s reporting that. It’s difficult. I actually got up early this morning and went to church just to pray about it. I’ve also reached out to my constituents all across my 11 counties to find out what they’re opinion of this is.”

Rep. Jim Banks, of Columbia City, planned to vote “no.” He also talked with News 8. “I can’t vote to raise the debt limit if significant reforms aren’t included that would bring down our national debt and this case, this is a debt limit deal that will raise the debt limit by $4 trillion and not make serious cuts that would send us down a fiscally responsible path. I voted against raising the debt limit many times before. I’ve been consistent on this front both when President (Donald) Trump was in office and with President (Joe) Biden in office.”

Rep. Victoria Spartz, of Hamilton County, did not talk with News 8, but sent a statement Wednesday night before the House vote. “The fiscal state of our nation: over $30T ($30,000,000,000,000) of current debt, over $100T of obligations, over $6T spent annually with no real budgets, completely unauditable financials, hundreds of billions of improper payments, and a -$1.5T shortfall just in 2023, increasing to a -$2.8T annual shortfall by 2033. The so-called Fiscal Responsibility Act punts this issue till 2025 with a total enforceable (FY23-25) effect of less than $200B, and not even a discussion of our path forward. Why would we even bother coming to D.C. – we can do demagoguery from home or perform in a traveling circus instead?”

A script from News 8 at 5 p.m. was used in creating this story.

