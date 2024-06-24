What was the economic impact of 3.5M visitors in Indiana for total solar eclipse

A compilation of photos of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. (WISH Photo/Jason Ronimous)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana welcomed 3.5 million visitors who spent $45 million in federal, state and local taxes during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

That’s the determination of the Eclipse Economic Impact Report that the state government’s Indiana Destination Development Corp. released Monday.

The total economic impact of the eclipse for Indiana was estimated at $148.5 million. That’s lower than the predicted economic impact announced days before the eclipse from The Perryman Group newsletter, which estimated the total economic impact for Indiana would be $177.5 million.

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. estimates that visitors generated $18.4 million in federal taxes; $14.4 million in state taxes; and $12.2 million in local taxes.

Indiana had more than 400 eclipse events, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. says.