What you need to know about Voter Registration Day in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

It’s used to highlight voter registration opportunities for thousands of Americans.

According to the Secretary of State, there are about 4.5 million registered voters in Indiana.

Rhea Cain, President of the League of Women Voters Indianapolis says Indiana is on the right track, but there’s still some confusion when it comes to who can vote and how to register.

For example, you don’t need a physical Indiana license or state ID to register. Only the ID number or last four digits of your social security number.

You do, however, need identification at the polls.

If you’ve moved or changed your name and it’s reflected on your ID, you must update your voter registration.

Rhea told News 8 that’s because an address is tied to the ballot.

“It’s not necessarily where you vote, but making sure you vote for people who represent where you live, Rhea said.

Marion County is a voter center county which means you can vote at any polling location in the county.

Voting eligibility requirements include:

Having a valid Indiana Driver’s License or Indiana State Identification Card.

Being a citizen of the United States.

Being at least 18 years old on or before an election. A 17-year-old may register and vote in the primary election if the voter turns 18 on or before the next general or municipal election.

Having lived in your precinct for at least 30 days.

Not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Rhea says if a person is imprisoned but awaiting trial, that person can still register to vote.

This year is not a general election year in Indiana, but Rhea says it’s just as important to know your voting rights.

“I think a lot of people are cynical and feel like voting doesn’t make a difference. But in local elections it makes a huge difference. City County Council and the Mayor makes a huge impact on your daily life, especially in a city the size of ours, said Rhea.

Students at IUPUI agree.

Emily Snooks, a sophomore, is the university’s Civic Engagement Area Manager. Her job is to curate events on campus to help educate students about voter’s rights.

She told News 8 their goal is to get around 600 students registered to vote during this academic year.

“First time voters in college have a big say into our future,” said Emily.

The League of Women Voters Indianapolis will be answering questions and getting folks registered all day.

You can find them at Marion University from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Cleo’s Bodega from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Flanner house from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

People in Indiana have until October 7th to register to vote in November’s Municipal election.

For more information on the League of Women Voters Indianapolis, click here.

To register to vote or to update voter registration, click here.