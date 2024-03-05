What’s left for Indiana lawmakers, who aim to adjourn session early

Republican Indiana state Sen. Linda Rogers speaks on April 25, 2023, before the state Senate at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are making good on their promise to keep this year’s legislative session short, with leaders saying they plan to wrap by the end of this week.

After multiple sessions of major conservative legislation in recent years, including a near-total ban on abortion and a wide expansion on school vouchers, legislative leaders started 2024 by saying they wanted a short session of “fine tuning.” They have largely focused on education policy — from its earliest stages up to college and universities — and local control.

Here’s what’s at stake during the final week.

What bills are left?

One of the most substantial disagreements between the two chambers of the General Assembly — where Republicans hold supermajorities — focuses on a bill that would define antisemitism in education code.

The House unanimously passed the proposal almost two months ago. But an amendment in the Senate education committee opposed by some members of the Jewish community jeopardized the bill, which rose to new importance with the Israel-Hamas war after a similar version failed last year.

The Senate committee’s amendment took out explicit reference to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and its examples of antisemitism, while keeping the group’s definition of antisemitism in place. The changes were sought by supporters of Palestinians in the face of a worsening humanitarian crisis, who argued that the examples would stifle criticism of Israel at colleges and universities.

The measure is still “a work in progress” and Republicans in both chambers are collaborating on it, said state Senate leader Rodric Bray. If state senators don’t vote on the measure Tuesday, the bill is effectively dead.

A measure to roll back regulations on what hours minors can work including around school hours, is also running out of time Tuesday. On education, Indiana may join other states in allowing chaplains in public schools. And in child care, lawmakers are on track to pass an agenda item easing costs after a near-unanimous vote Monday.

What have lawmakers passed?

The GOP pushed through its largest agenda item last week with the hopes of improving elementary school literacy. Lawmakers sent Senate Bill 1, which is set to hold back potentially thousands of more students who don’t pass the state’s reading test, to the governor’s desk Thursday.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has indicated his support for the bill.

“That was obviously our most important piece,” Bray, the Republican Senate leader, told reporters last week.

The legislative focus on education this year has expanded well beyond elementary school. A hotly contested bill that imposes new restrictions for tenured faculty at public colleges and universities was sent to Holcomb last week. It was decried by many professors as unnecessary and an attack on their academic freedom.

Lawmakers have also waded into debates over local control, from proposals on transportation in Indianapolis to running interference on lawsuits. A bill that repeals a state driver’s license statute at the center of a discrimination lawsuit is heading to the governor, as is a bill that would effectively kill a long-running lawsuit in Gary against gun manufacturers.

What bills have died?

Not all high-profile proposals have made it through since the session’s start in January. A bill that would have given school boards the power to decide curriculum related to “human sexuality” died after failing to get a House committee hearing.

Another measure that received traction earlier this year only to fail in committee would have expanded who can carry handguns inside the state capitol complex.What’s at stake?

Changes can still be made to bills this week as lawmakers work in conference committees to solve last minute disagreements. If the governor vetoes a bill, lawmakers can return to overturn the veto with a constitutional majority.

If legislative items don’t pass in the next several days, lawmakers won’t have a chance to pick them back up until next year when they return to Indianapolis to make the state’s budget.

Technically by law, legislators have until March 14 to adjourn for the session. However, both Republican and Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have said they want to adjourn by the end of this week.

“We’re just not making good decisions in my opinion,” Democratic minority leader state Sen. Greg Taylor told reporters last week. “And I think it’s time for us to go home.”