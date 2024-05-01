Where the Republican candidates for governor stand on taxes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The six Republicans vying for the governor’s chair say they’d cut taxes but disagree on which ones or how.

On Tuesday, Republican voters will decide among Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former IEDC heads Eric Doden and Brad Chambers, former Attorney General Curtis Hill, and first-time office seeker Jamie Reitenour.

The six candidates have shown more differences in tax policy proposals than in almost anything else, with ideas ranging from property tax cuts to eliminating the income tax to returning the gas tax to its pre-2018 levels. The debate plays out as a state legislative committee is reviewing the state’s entire tax code ahead of a potential legislative plan to eliminate the state’s income tax.

Crouch was the first candidate to unveil a tax plan when, in August, she announced she would eliminate Indiana’s income tax if elected. During a live, televised debate on WISH-TV on March 27, she said she would phase in any such cuts based on whether the state meets certain performance metrics.

“As former vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, as former Auditor of State, we can absolutely do it,” she said. “We have to limit government growth. We have to end wasteful government spending. And then we have to find efficiencies in government.”

Crouch’s rivals have attacked her plan as unrealistic and, for the most part, have focused instead on property taxes. Chambers has proposed simplifying and standardizing property tax assessments and allowing homeowners to transfer the homestead property tax credit to a new home if they move elsewhere in the state. Additionally, he said he wants to extend the property tax relief lawmakers passed during the 2023 session beyond the 2025 tax year.

“You need to look at all taxes. I believe the best way is to grow our economy, put more money in people’s pockets, and government can actually be smaller and taxes can go down,” he said.

Braun has not offered as many specifics as his rivals, instead pointing to his past legislative and business record. He said he would work with the legislature on tax cuts, especially property taxes, to accompany spending cuts in every state agency.

“If you want to do it, who do you think is going to have the best ability to actually lower it by getting in, getting your hands dirty, going into all 30 agencies, give or take, and with the experience where you’ve done it in your own career?” he said.

Doden and Reitenour both have focused specifically on property tax relief for seniors. Doden said he would freeze seniors’ payment levels and defer any increases in taxes owed until someone sells their home.

“The most important tax that I hear out there is our property tax for seniors,” he said. “and our seniors on fixed income are telling me that there’s a possibility that they could lose their home. And I just think that’s wrong.”

Reitenour went a step further. In an interview with News 8, she said she would eliminate property taxes entirely for people aged 65 or older. She also wants to find a way to fix tax rates at a home’s value when it was first purchased.

“Really, this conversation needs to take place on the local level and at the state level,” she said. “Property taxes are constantly increasing and it’s really become a burden for many residents in the state of Indiana.”

Hill is the only candidate other than Crouch to explicitly call for income tax cuts, though his are more targeted. His plan would eliminate the state income tax on people between the ages of 18 and 35 and end taxation of retirement benefits income for people over age 65. Hill also wants to cut the corporate income tax rate from 4.9% to 3.5% and cut the gas tax to pre-2018 levels.

“We have a gas tax that goes up a penny each year. We can put 16 cents a gallon at the pump for every Hoosier by repealing back the gas tax to pre-2018 levels,” he said.

Early voting continues until noon on Monday. The primary is on Tuesday.