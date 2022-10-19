Politics

Why one councilor voted ‘no’ on 2023 Indianapolis government budget

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council had only one “no” vote for the city government’s 2023 budget.

Councilor Ethan Evans cited homelessness and pedestrian safety as two key issues when deciding. “While I am supportive of a majority of things we are doing and are planning with the city and county I will be a ‘no’ vote tonight as well on the remainder of the budget,” he said Monday night.

Evans gave a statement to News 8 on the day after the vote.

“With regards to the pedestrian safety issue after speaking with pedestrian and cycling activists in the city this year and looking at the numbers on hit-and-run fatalities and numbers in general we need to be making policy decisions for public works to make safety a priority. I am glad we passed the Complete Streets Ordinance but we need to do things faster. We need to put up permanent bollards and make sure every street and thoroughfare has a multimodal path so pedestrians are not on the street and able to be hit as we have seen multiple times this year with bus stops on the side of the road.” Councilor Ethan Evans, a Democrat who serves City-County Council District 4

Evans said at Monday night’s council meeting, “We need to ensure we have pedestrian safety throughout the city so that we don’t have the near numbers that we are seeing this year of unsafe incidents.”

The budget includes funding for the city’s first traffic engineer to help address these unsafe roads. The city also is investing $1.1 billion in infrastructure over the next five years.

Road safety advocates says federal funds can be tapped into to speed up the process.

Connie Szabo Schmucker, advocacy director at the Bicycle Garage Indy, said, “There is a new program called Safe Streets and Roads for All that has $6 billion over the next five years that Indianapolis is eligible to apply for, and it is specifically to address bicycle and pedestrian safety.”

Schmucker suggests retiming lights to allow pedestrians time to cross before any cars go, and other solutions that require time and funding, such as adding additional bike lanes, sidewalks, and bollards to block traffic.

“Slowing the speed limits down, redesigning the road so that the preferred method in using the road,” Schmucker said. “Having more in neighborhood roads, having stop signs, or narrowing the lanes, or putting trees closer to the roadways.”

Evans also cites affordable housing as an issue not addressed enough in the 2023 budget and wants the city government to work with developers.

“I am hoping we can address homelessness, we can address the affordable housing crisis that we are seeing throughout the city and throughout the state,” Evans said Monday night. “That we can work better with developers in the city in tandem and, for that, I will be voting ‘no’ on the remainder.”

The Indianapolis City-County Council passed the 2023 budget in a 21 to 1 vote. Three councilors were absent for the vote.