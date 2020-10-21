WISH-TV to broadcast special edition of ‘All INdiana Politics’ with Donna Brazile, Michael Steele

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, WISH-TV news director, announced a special, commercial-free, hour-long edition of All INdiana Politics will air Wednesday, October 28, at 6:00 p.m., ahead of the 2020 general election.

Brought to you in part by the Indianapolis Urban League, this special edition of All INdiana Politics will be hosted by News 8 anchors Brooke Martin and Phil Sanchez, and will feature national contributors Donna Brazile and Michael Steele, representing the Democratic and Republican parties respectively. Topics to be discussed include, but are not limited to: the economy, social/race issues, voter suppression/early voting, COVID-19 response/CARES act, the Supreme Court, and healthcare.

Veteran Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile is an adjunct professor, author, syndicated columnist, television political commentator, vice chair of voter registration and participation at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and former interim national chair of the DNC as well as the former chair of the DNC’s Voting Rights Institute.

Political analyst Michael Steele is an MSNBC contributor, radio host, author, writer, former chair of the Republican National Committee, and former lieutenant governor of Maryland – the first African American elected to statewide office there.

“We are very excited to bring Hoosiers this special edition of All INdiana Politics during this important political season,” said Carl. “In particular, this broadcast aims to provide viewers bi-partisan perspective on key national and local issues facing the electorate. It’s our goal to empower voters with the information they need to cast their ballots decisively.”

In addition to national perspective, local contributors John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party chair, and Republican strategist Pete Seat, former communications manager for the Indiana Republican Party and White House press staffer, will offer localized insight and response to the issues discussed. Zody and Seat will also address statewide races, Indiana election law, and how Hoosiers can work to bridge the ever-widening partisan gap at both the state and national level.

All-new, weekly versions of All INdiana Politics can be seen in its regular time period, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on WISH-TV.