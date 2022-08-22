Politics

Yakym begins campaign following caucus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rudy Yakym will enter the fall campaign with limited name recognition but a built-in voter base.

Yakym defeated 13 other Republicans in a Saturday caucus to appear on the November ballot. He will run in a special election to finish the late Rep. Jackie Walorski’s remaining term, and his name will replace hers on the ballot for the 2022 general election. He is a former campaign finance director for Walorski who has never held elective office.

Political scientists said Republicans should still have a solid advantage going into the November election. In an interview last week, before the caucus, IU South Bend Prof. Elizabeth Bennion said Walorski increased her vote margin in the old second district, as it existed following the 2010 Census, in each of her elections, and President Donald Trump won the new second district by 23 points during the 2020 election. Bennion said voters likely would be receptive to a candidate who positioned themselves as the person to carry on Walorski’s legacy.

Yakym already had the endorsement of both Walorski’s husband and her mother going into Saturday’s caucus.

“Jackie taught us that character and integrity matter and that’s why she served on the House Ethics Committee,” he said in a speech before the vote. “And Dean (Swihart), you have my word that I will work every day to honor Jackie’s legacy and to make you proud.”

Yakym will face Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry in the general election. Democrats will caucus on Tuesday night to choose a candidate for the special election.