Yakym to fill vacant Indiana 2nd Congressional seat held by the late Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rudy Yakym will complete the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and begin his first term in Congress in 2023 following Tuesday’s election, The Associated Press projects.

Yakym will serve Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. He defeated Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry. At 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Yakyn led with 74% of the vote with 21% of precincts reporting.

On Aug. 20, he defeated 13 other Republicans in a caucus to appear on the November ballot. He is a former campaign finance director for Walorski who has never held elective office.

Jackie Walorski, who also was a Republican, died in a crash on the afternoon of Aug. 3 on State Road 19 south of State 119, which is south of Wakarusa in northern Indiana, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Yakym had the endorsement of Walorski’s husband and mother during the caucus.