Young: Biden Admin must work with Congress to fix any air defense gaps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Todd Young on Thursday said lawmakers still want to know why Chinese leaders weren’t deterred from sending a suspected spy balloon across the continental United States.

Young talked to News 8 a day after taking part in an all-Senate classified briefing on the balloon that was shot down off the coast of North Carolina last week. He said intelligence officials told lawmakers they believe the balloon was originally intended to go over Hawai’i and went off course, after which Chinese officials, in his view, took the opportunity to spy on American farms and military bases. Young, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the U.S. needs to send a clear message to China further incursions won’t be tolerated.

Officials have revealed similar Chinese surveillance balloons flew near the United States during the Trump Administration. Young demurred when asked whether the former president bears any responsibility for letting things get this far.

“I think any criticisms that we have, and I’ve had some, ought to be in furtherance of our national security. As we look back, were errors of judgment made?” he said.

President Joe Biden in a Thursday afternoon address said the three unidentified objects that were shot down in the days after the balloon are believed to have been engaged in commercial or scientific applications. Young said if that is the case, that’s another gap in U.S. air defense capabilities that needs to be addressed. He said nobody to date has come forward to claim them.

“If you owned a near-space asset and it were shot down, one would think you’re monitoring its well-being,” he said. “It’s not inexpensive to put these things in the air and we’ve heard from none of those stakeholders to my knowledge.”

Asked what America’s policy on airspace incursions should be going forward, Young said that’s ultimately up to the Biden Administration. He said the president and his team need to first identify what gaps exist and then, as needed, work with Congress on whatever legal or budgetary issues are causing them.

