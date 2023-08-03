Zionsville’s deputy mayor to step down

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville’s Deputy Mayor Julie Johns-Cole is stepping down, the town’s mayor announced Thursday.

Mayor Emily Styron said Johns-Cole plans to pursue another opportunity. Her last day will be Aug. 11.

The Mayor’s Office said it plans to announce her replacement soon, “allowing for Johns-Cole to assist in the transition of leadership,” a Thursday press release said.

Johns-Cole has served as deputy mayor since Jan. 2020.

Styron said Johns-Cole has helped lead the town amid challenges presented by the pandemic, and through several projects.

“I have been honored to work alongside Mayor Emily Styron and the Town of Zionsville’s incredibly talented staff and board and commission members,” Johns-Cole said. “I am grateful to Mayor Emily Styron for providing me the opportunity to serve Zionsville and its residents and businesses. I am confident the next person in this position will lead Zionsville extremely well.”