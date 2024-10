Poll: Do you have your Taylor tickets?

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Principality Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With just days to go before the hugely anticipated Taylor Swift concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium, we want to know…do you have tickets? Do you not have tickets but are still on the hunt for them? Answer our poll below!