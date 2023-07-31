POLL: Should the Colts trade Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jim Irsay vs. Jonathan Taylor is the training camp battle no one expected.

Saturday Taylor and Irsay met on the owner’s luxury bus and afterwards news broke that Taylor has requested a trade.

The disagreement stems from Taylor and Irsay not being able to agree on a contract extension before training camp began.

Taylor wants a contract extenstion but Irsay has said that the Colts do not intend to sign him to an extension right now. Irsay also has indicated that Taylor’s injury plays into the contract extension decision.

Taylor previously told media that he wanted a contract extension and intended to be a Colt for life. However, Taylor’s relationship with the Colts started souring after a back and forth between Taylor’s agent and Irsay on Twitter over NFL running backs wanting to get paid more.

On Monday reports swirled around previous injuries to Taylor and the possibility of the running back being moved to the non-football injury list.

That move would enable the Colts to not pay Taylor his salary for the upcoming season.

Taylor was drafted by the Colts with the 41st pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after rushing for over 6,000 yards and scoring 55 total touchdowns at the University of Wisconsin. Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards, scored 11 rushing touchdowns, and scored 1 receiving touchdown in his rookie year while splitting duties with former Colts running back Nyheim Hines.

The former Wisconsin Badger exploded in his sophomore year, running for a league-leading 1,811 yards, rushing for a league-leading 18 touchdowns, and catching 2 touchdowns. Taylor was unanimously named to the First-Team All-Pro team, and he was named to the Pro Bowl after receiving the most votes in fan Pro Bowl voting.

2023 was a down year for Taylor. He only rushed for 861 yards and scored 4 total touchdowns on the year, while missing three games with an ankle injury.

So it is your turn to weigh in.

