POLL: Who ya got?

Colton Herta (26) leads Rinus VeeKay (21), of the Netherlands, and Conor Daly (47) into the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ok. No more talk, no more analysis.

Who will win the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race?