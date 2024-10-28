POLL: Will Taylor have a special guest in Indy this weekend?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift made a habit of bringing special artists on stage with her during the Eras Tour. Maren Morris, Ice Spice, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, Marcus Mumford, Gracie Abrams, and Haim have joined Swift on stage recently.
For the big Indianapolis shows, do you think she’ll have special guests? Feel free to leave your prediction in the Facebook comments!
