Pollution concerns, cancer fears prompt Indiana lawmaker to call for federal action

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — New safety concerns surrounding chemical contamination in Johnson County prompted a weekend meeting between local and state officials.

Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) met Saturday with Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett to discuss the impact of toxic chemicals around a former Amphenol Corporation industrial site along Hurricane Creek, as well as the coordinated effort required to investigate ongoing health problems believed to be caused by the contaminants.

The meeting “continues Donnelly’s advocacy for Johnson County families who have been harmed by the contamination,” the senator’s press office said.

A non-profit environmental group released test results last week showing elevated levels of trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PCE) and radon had been detected in six out of 14 homes near the old Amphenol plant.

The test, which was coordinated by the Edison Wetlands Association and conducted by environmental consulting firm Mundell & Associates, found one home had TCE levels 18 times greater than the recommended residential limit.

TCE is a nonflammable, colorless liquid used primarily as an industrial solvent and an ingredient in adhesives, paint removers and similar products, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

TCE is defined as “carcinogenic to humans” by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The chemical has been linked to developmental defects, neurological damage, kidney cancer and other tumors, according to data published by the ATSDR.

PCE is a nonflammable, colorless liquid commonly used as dry-cleaning fluid or a metal “de-greaser.” The chemical is “likely” carcinogenic to humans, according to the EPA and IARC, and has been linked to development defects, neurological damage and respiratory conditions.

Radon is a known carcinogen and the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, according to EPA data. The radioactive gas is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year, the agency said in a publication on EPA.gov; nearly 3,000 of these deaths occur among people who have never smoked.

“Hoosiers living in [Johnson County] deserve to have confidence that their communities are safe,” Donnelly said in a statement following his meeting with the mayor of Franklin. “It will take everyone working together to protect the environmental [sic] and health of families in Johnson County. I’m glad I had a chance to sit down with Mayor Barnett, and I will continue to engage with local, state and federal officials – as well as the impacted families – on this issue and push for all appropriate actions to be taken.”

Donnelly called on HHS Secretary Alex Azar to release details about the implementation of Trevor’s Law, federal legislation that could be used to monitor and investigate local “cancer clusters.”

It requires the federal government to document and track “outbreaks” of cancer across the nation, and gives certain agencies the authority to collaborate and share data with state and local governments, academic institutions and the public in order to identify potential cancer clusters.

The law, named for an Idaho boy who battled brain cancer at age 13, was enacted in 2016 after receiving bipartisan sponsorship and support from environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

During the past decade, at least 50 children in Johnson County have been diagnosed with rare forms of cancer suspected to be linked to chemical contamination.

The Health Department’s response to Donnelly’s earlier push to implement Trevor’s Law was “troubling” and “seemed to betray a lack of concern,” the senator said in a letter to Azar obtained by News 8.

“This issue is significantly important to Americans in communities across the country, but it is of particular interest to a number of our fellow Hoosiers in Johnson County,” Donnelly wrote. “These Hoosiers are concerned about a number of childhood cancer cases in the area and would like to have the [Health Department’s] expertise and technical assistance in investigating and addressing the potential causes of these cancers.”