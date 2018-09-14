Pop-up farmers market offers IndyGo riders healthy food on the go

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new program launched to bring healthier, fresh and affordable options as people are going to and from buses downtown.

The Food in Transit program allows people to shop for fresh produce at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center during its peak hours of IndyGo ridership.

Produce will be available to shoppers every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 26.

The program is a partnership between the city, IndyGo and Growing Places Indy. Electronic benefit transfer (EBT) system, cash, credit and debit are accepted.

Shoppers must complete a quick registration before their first purchase.

There are already plans to run the program again in the spring.