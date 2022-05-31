Life.Style.Live!

PopCon Indy returns to Indiana Convention Center featuring new attractions, celebrities

Geeks, gamers and super fans unite! PopCon Indy is a celebration of all things pop culture, and it’s back for its ninth anniversary.

They’ve once again raised the bar for attendees and the city of Indianapolis.

The three-day, Indiana-grown event takes place June 3 – 5 at the Indiana Convention Center and will welcome more than 25 special guests, including several big-name celebrities, YouTube sensations, TikTokers, gamers and creators from all aspects of pop culture.

Attendees can meet Yellowstone stars Jefferson White, Ian Bohen and Denim Richards, actor and comedian Tom Arnold from True Lies and Austin Powers, Jake Abel from Supernatural and Percy Jackson, Alaina Huffman from Supernatural and Smallville, François Chau from TMNT and Roger Craig Smith from Sonic the Hedgehog and Assassin’s Creed, just to name a few.

“PopCon’s mission is to bring some of the largest names in pop culture to Indianapolis and give creators of all kinds a platform to connect with new audiences,” said Carl Doninger, president of PopCon Indy. “Our convention prides itself on being open and accepting of everyone, which is why we focus on a variety of different fandoms. There truly is something for everyone at PopCon.”

The ninth annual convention will feature exciting new attractions and events, including the REBOOT Virtual Reality Game Dev Awards and a Squid Game competition, in which anyone 18 years or older can participate in a single-elimination tournament comprising six recognizable, skills-based games.

This year’s convention also marks PopCon’s first official partnership with Indy Pride. Friday, June 3, 2022, will be Pride Night, and additional LGBTQ+ programming will take place throughout the three-day event.

PopCon will also include its second annual International Film Festival. General admission ticket holders can enjoy more than 70 films from all over the world at the convention center or stream from home. In addition, attendees will have access to laser tag, a virtual reality arcade, board and video gaming, the Ultimate Cosplay Championship, a podcast live stage, more than 2,000 square feet of LEGO displays and more – all with a general admission ticket. PopCon is an interactive, family-friendly event with enough activities to fill an entire weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Children 10 and under are only $5 per day, ages two and under are free with a parent or guardian.

For more information about guests, vendors and represented fandoms at PopCon Indy 2022 click here, and follow PopCon Indy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.