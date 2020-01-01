Home/International, Latest News, News/Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker

News

Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker

by:
Posted:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.

In his new year’s wishes to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican’s Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope’s hand, pulling him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go. Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said “so many times we lose patience. Me, too.” He then added “I say ‘excuse me’ for the bad example” he gave in the incident Tuesday.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

US budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics WriterMARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer /

I

The actual deficit for the 2019 budget year was $984.4 billion, up 26% from the 2018 imbalance.
Read the Full Article

Wayne Township Schools fires aide after allegation of ‘exchange of drugs’ with student

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department became involved in the investigation on Friday.
Read the Full Article

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

by: DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and FRANK AUGSTEIN Associated PressDANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and FRANK AUGSTEIN Associated Press /

I

The decision followed a summit at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

US budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year

Politics /

Wayne Township Schools fires aide after allegation of ‘exchange of drugs’ with student

News /

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

News /

Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial

News /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.