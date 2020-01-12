Home/Entertainment, Latest News, National, News/Popeyes gives ‘Family Feud Canada’ contestant $10,000 worth of food after her wrong answer goes viral

Popeyes gives ‘Family Feud Canada’ contestant $10,000 worth of food after her wrong answer goes viral

by: Jess Vermeulen
(CNN) — A woman missed out on $10,000 with her wrong answer on “Family Feud Canada.” But the viral video of her answer got her $10,000 worth of free food.

“Real simple. There’s one question. Only one answer. Whoever gets it, you’re playing for $10,000. That’s it. Whoever guesses this wins the game,” host Gerry Dee told two contestants on Thursday.

“Name Popeye’s favorite food,” he said.

Contestant Eve Dubois could barely wait for him to finish before hitting the buzzer and singing “Chhhiiicckkkeennnn.”

Her answer, hilariously accompanied by a little dance, left her family stunned. “Oh, my Gooooood,” one family member gasped.

Everyone else seemed to know Dee was referencing the popular cartoon character Popeye the Sailor, and not the fast-food chain.

Logan Tomlin, her opponent, immediately answered the question correctly. “Spinach, Gerry,” he said.

When Dubois realized her answer was wrong, she had the perfect excuse: “I thought you meant Popeyes chicken!”

While Dubois missed out on winning the $10,000, she did win something tasty.

Popeyes on Friday offered her $10,000 worth of Popeyes chicken and other items on their menu.

“Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes,” the food chain tweeted, tagging Dubois.

Popeyes has recently made headlines for their highly popular spicy chicken sandwich, which returned in November after quickly selling out in August.

